Woman Killed in Shooting Outside Richardson Grocery Store: Police

A woman is dead after a shooting in a grocery store parking lot in Richardson on Friday, police say.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a Tom Thumb in the 800 block of W. Arapaho Road at 12 p.m., Richardson police said.

Police said a man fired multiple times into a parked pickup truck and then fled the location.

The shooter hit the only person in the truck, a woman whose identity was not released, police said. The victim was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said information gathered in the investigation led them to believe the shooter and the woman knew each other.

No arrests had been made as of 2:45 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.