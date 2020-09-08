Woman Killed in Incident on Loop 288 in Denton: Police

A woman is dead after an incident on Loop 288 in Denton on Tuesday morning, police say.

According to the Denton Police Department, public safety officers received a call regarding an unconscious person in the 1800 block of South Loop 288 at approximately 3:37 a.m.

Police said they received multiple reports of an individual lying in the southbound lanes of traffic.

Denton Fire Rescue and police officers arrived at the scene and located a female victim, police said.

According to police, despite life-saving efforts of first responders and good Samaritans at the scene, the victim was ultimately pronounced dead.

All lanes of Loop 288 were closed for several hours while officers conducted a preliminary investigation, police said.

Police said investigators are currently working to determine what caused the female's death. The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident could call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS.