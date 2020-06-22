Ellis County

Woman Killed in I-35 Wrong-Way Crash in Ellis County

39-year-old Annette Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene

A woman is dead after a wrong-way crash in Ellis County on Sunday night.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a two vehicle crash on the northbound side of Interstate Highway 35 near the Forreston exit at approximately 2:20 a.m.

Officials said that a blue Peterbuilt truck towing a white 2018 Utility trailer was traveling north on I-35.

A white Chevrolet Impala was driving south in the northbound lanes when it swerved, hitting the Peterbuilt.

The driver of the Impala, 39-year-old Annette Martinez, was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Peterbuilt, 52-year-old Jose Zamora-Diaz, and the passenger, 45-year-old Rey Barron-Silva, were not injured.

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing.

