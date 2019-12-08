Family and friends spent Monday remembering Fort Worth great-grandmother Sharon Haley, 61, who was killed when a suspected drunk driver hit her rideshare vehicle while out Christmas shopping Saturday.

Four others were seriously hurt in the crash.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash about 5:45 p.m. at Mitchell Boulevard and South Beach Street. When the driver of one of the vehicles attempted to leave the scene, he struck another vehicle, police said.

Medical personnel pronounced one of the passengers in the third vehicle dead at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as Haley.

Four additional people were taken to local hospitals with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

“My momma tried so hard to be here for each one of her kids and grandkids,” Sharon Craver said. “It just hurts so bad that somebody could just take our momma from us like this.”

There was heartbreak and shock outside a funeral home in Arlington on Monday afternoon, as Haley’s family struggled to cope with their sudden loss.

A mother of four, a grandmother to 12 and a great-grandmother to seven, Haley they said, was simply gearing up for Christmas on Saturday.

“She wanted to go do some private shopping where her daughters wouldn’t actually see it,” her brother Patrick Holbert said. “That’s how she was. She wanted this to be a special Christmas for them.”

The 61-year-old was in town from Houston where she had been caring for her daughter battling cancer.

Haley asked her youngest daughter to call her a Lyft ride.

Craver said she did and began to track her mom’s ride on her cell phone.

“It was still driving when I know she should’ve made it,” she recalled. “So I started calling her phone. She didn’t answer.”

Juan Fernando Gonzalez Medina, 36, of Fort Worth faces a charge of intoxicated manslaughter, according to police records.

Fort Worth police said Gonzalez Medina sped away from one crash scene only to smash into a second car -- the Lyft car Haley and her boyfriend had been riding in.

