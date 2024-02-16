Woman killed in forklift accident at Fort Worth Walmart distribution center

A forklift worker died from work-related injuries in Fort Worth on Friday morning, city fire officials say.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, a 911 was made about an incident at a Walmart distribution center on North Beach Street in far north Fort Worth, close to Alliance Airport.

EMS crews found a female employee who was pinned between a forklift and a large storage rack. A fire department spokesperson said she was operating the forklift at the time of the incident.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Officials have not released any information on what led up to the incident.