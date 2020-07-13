Woman Killed in Auto-Pedestrian Accident on LBJ Freeway: Police

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 635 after Royal Lane and Miller Road were shut down after a fatal incident on Sunday night, police said.

The accident occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. when a pedestrian was struck on the freeway.

The Dallas Police Department's accident investigators responded to the scene.

According to police, a woman was struck by multiple vehicles while she attempted to cross the freeway.

The freeway was fully cleared and reopened at approximately 5:15 a.m.