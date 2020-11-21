Woman Killed After Being Struck by ‘Several' Vehicles in Haltom City

A woman is dead after she was "struck by several passing vehicles" on State Highway 121 in Haltom City Saturday night, police say.

Haltom City police said a witness called 911 when he saw a woman lying in the highway at 5000 SH-121 Saturday at about 6:30 p.m. The man told officers the woman appeared to be alive when he stopped to call, police said.

While the caller was on the phone with dispatch, he tried to alert drivers of the woman in the roadway, but was unsuccessful, police said.

Police said the woman "was struck by several passing vehicles" and pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound side of SH-121 in Haltom City was expected to be closed for an extended time Saturday night.

The woman's identity was not released Saturday.