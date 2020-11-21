Haltom City

Woman Killed After Being Struck by ‘Several' Vehicles in Haltom City

haltom city police
NBC 5 News

A woman is dead after she was "struck by several passing vehicles" on State Highway 121 in Haltom City Saturday night, police say.

Haltom City police said a witness called 911 when he saw a woman lying in the highway at 5000 SH-121 Saturday at about 6:30 p.m. The man told officers the woman appeared to be alive when he stopped to call, police said.

While the caller was on the phone with dispatch, he tried to alert drivers of the woman in the roadway, but was unsuccessful, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

DallasNews.com 50 mins ago

J.C. Penney Has Moved Out of Its Plano Headquarters

Police said the woman "was struck by several passing vehicles" and pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound side of SH-121 in Haltom City was expected to be closed for an extended time Saturday night.

The woman's identity was not released Saturday.

This article tagged under:

Haltom CityHaltom City police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us