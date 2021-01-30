Woman Killed, 70-Year-Old Man Critically Injured in Street Racing Crash: Dallas Police

A woman was killed and a 70-year-old man critically injured Friday night after their van was hit by a car that had been racing, Dallas police say.

At about 6 p.m, the man and woman were turning left from Mcgregor Street onto Lake June Road when they were struck by a white Dodge Charger, police said. The impact caused the van to roll.

The woman, who had been a passenger in the van, was taken to Baylor University Medical Center, where she died. Her identity has not been released. The man, who had been driving, is in critical condition at Baylor.

Police said Leedarion Lucas had been racing his charger against Reginal Manning's Ford Crown Victoria down Lake June at a high speed when he hit the van.

Lucas, 29, had minor injuries and was briefly hospitalized. He and Manning, 27, have been booked into the Dallas County jail. Both men face charges of racing causing a death and racing causing serious bodily injury.