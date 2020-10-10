Woman Killed, 4 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Grand Prairie

A woman was killed and four adults were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday in Grand Prairie, police say.

At about 8 p.m., a tow strap failed and left two vehicles disabled in the main lanes of traffic on Interstate 30, near MacArthur Boulevard.

A passenger stayed inside one of the vehicles while the two drivers stood outside and tried to fix the strap.

As they were working on the problem, another driver struck one of the disabled vehicles. A woman was killed and a man was injured, police said.

A fourth vehicle also crashed into the accident scene, injuring three more people, police said.

Officials have not released the identity of the woman who was killed. The four people who were injured are expected to survive, police said.

This is the 12th traffic fatality in the city this year.