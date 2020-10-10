Grand Prairie

Woman Killed, 4 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Grand Prairie

At about 8 p.m., a tow strap failed and left two vehicles disabled in the main lanes of traffic on Interstate 30

grand prairie police car
NBC 5 News

A woman was killed and four adults were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday in Grand Prairie, police say.

At about 8 p.m., a tow strap failed and left two vehicles disabled in the main lanes of traffic on Interstate 30, near MacArthur Boulevard.

A passenger stayed inside one of the vehicles while the two drivers stood outside and tried to fix the strap.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Oct 1

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

early voting 10 hours ago

Judge Blocks Order Limiting Texas Ballot Drop-Off Locations

As they were working on the problem, another driver struck one of the disabled vehicles. A woman was killed and a man was injured, police said.

A fourth vehicle also crashed into the accident scene, injuring three more people, police said.

Officials have not released the identity of the woman who was killed. The four people who were injured are expected to survive, police said.

This is the 12th traffic fatality in the city this year.

This article tagged under:

Grand Prairie
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us