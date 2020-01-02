Woman Found Shot Dead Inside Wrecked SUV in Fort Worth: PD

A woman who was found in a crashed car on Thursday in East Fort Worth had been shot to death, police said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 8300 block of Meadowbrook Drive about 12:18 p.m., according to a department news release.

They found a woman inside a white SUV with a gunshot wound to her upper extremity, police said. She was pronounced dead.

The car crashed through a fence and onto the lawn of a large house at the corner of Dottie Lynn Parkway and Meadowbrook Drive.

A “person of interest” was being interviewed by homicide detectives and there was no public threat, police said.

The victim was not immediately identified.