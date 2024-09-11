Woman injured, suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Kennedale

A woman is injured and a suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Kennedale on Wednesday, police said.

According to the Kennedale Police Department, officers responded to a call about a welfare check at the Alta Landing Apartments at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The caller was a distraught 17-year-old female threatening to shoot another individual inside the apartment, police said.

Police said when officers arrived, they witnessed an elderly woman and a two-year-old child on the balcony, and they could also hear a disturbance inside the apartment.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

According to police, the officers believed there was a threat to the elderly woman and the child and asked them to exit the apartment and come outside to talk with the officers.

While the woman and the child were attempting to leave down a flight of stairs inside the apartment, officers heard a gunshot, police said. The front door to the apartment then swung open, and officers witnessed the woman slumped over on the floor with a gunshot wound to her back still holding the child.

According to police, as officers tried to pull the child and the victim to safety, the suspect fired multiple shots at the officers from the top of the stairwell with a shotgun, almost striking the victim again as well as the officers and the child.

Police said the officers returned fire to stop the suspect from continuing to shoot at them. Though the suspect was not struck by the officers’ gunfire, they did stop firing the shotgun, police said.

According to police, once the victim and child were pulled to safety, the door to the apartment closed and officers retreated and took cover.

Police said a short time later, the suspect exited the apartment with their hands raised and surrendered.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Everman City Jail where they were charged with attempted capital murder, two counts of aggravated assault on a family member with a weapon, and three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a weapon, police said.

The victim was transported to Medical Center of Arlington and is currently in stable condition.

According to Kennedale police, per standard protocol in officer involved shootings, the officers are on paid administrative leave pending the conclusion of an administrative investigation.

“Based on the preliminary information gathered at the scene, there is no doubt that the officers placed themselves in harm’s way to protect an innocent woman and a child while taking fire from the suspect who was shooting at them from the top of a stairwell," Kennedale Police Chief Mike Holguin said. "Without the officers' swift and courageous actions, we may have had additional gunshot victims or a homicide. These officers truly acted heroically.”

The Arlington and Mansfield police departments also responded to the scene to provide assistance.

The names of the officers and the victim have not yet been released.