Woman Injured, Man Charged With Aggravated Assault in Dallas Shooting

A man is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a shooting in Southwest Dallas on Friday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2900 block of Grafton Avenue at approximately 10:25 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, witnesses told them that the suspect fired a weapon into the residence before going inside.

Officers talked the suspect, Rigoberto Gomez, out of the residence and took him into custody without incident, police said.

Police said the officers found two victims, 27-year-old Rosendo Narvaez and 63-year-old Francisca Narvaez, inside the residence. One victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition for lacerations caused by broken glass.

Gomez has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $50,000.