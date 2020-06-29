Dallas

Woman Injured, Man Charged With Aggravated Assault in Dallas Shooting

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2900 block of Grafton Avenue on June 26

Dallas Police Department

A man is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a shooting in Southwest Dallas on Friday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2900 block of Grafton Avenue at approximately 10:25 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, witnesses told them that the suspect fired a weapon into the residence before going inside.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 3 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus 50 mins ago

Tarrant County Reports 263 New COVID-19 Cases, Uptick in Weekend Hospitalizations

Officers talked the suspect, Rigoberto Gomez, out of the residence and took him into custody without incident, police said.

Police said the officers found two victims, 27-year-old Rosendo Narvaez and 63-year-old Francisca Narvaez, inside the residence. One victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition for lacerations caused by broken glass.

Gomez has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $50,000.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us