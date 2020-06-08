Woman Injured, Landlord in Custody After Shooting in Arlington

A woman is injured and a man is in custody after a shooting in Arlington on Saturday evening.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Starlinda Court at approximately 5:30 p.m. in response to a shooting call.

Police said when officers arrived, they found that a woman in her 20's has been shot in the leg.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, police said.

According to Arlington police, investigators learned that the victim was involved in a verbal argument with her landlord prior to the shooting.

During the argument, the landlord fired a single shot through a closed door, striking the woman, police said.

Police said the landlord, Charles Hudson, was taken into custody and booked into the Arlington City Jail on one count of aggravated assault.