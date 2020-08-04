Fort Worth

Woman Injured in Overnight West Fort Worth Shooting

The incident occurred at the 2900 Broadmoor Apartments at approximately 11:45 p.m.

A woman is injured after a shooting in West Fort Worth on Monday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at the 2900 Broadmoor Apartments at approximately 11:45 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found that the incident began as a drug deal.

During the drug deal, the victim was shot in the chest, police said.

According to police, the victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

