Woman in Serious Condition After Shooting in Dallas

A 21-year-old woman is in serious condition after a shooting in Dallas, police say.
Shortly after midnight Thursday, officers were called to a shooting in the 1100 block of Whitehaven Drive.
Dallas police, who classified the shooting as a family incident, said the woman was shot by a 27-year-old man she knows.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
The woman was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue in serious condition.
The suspected gunman left after the shooting and, as of this writing, is at large. Police have revealed no details about the man.