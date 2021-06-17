Woman in Custody After Child, 6, Fatally Stabbed, Another Hurt

A 6-year-old child is dead and another juvenile is injured after an adult stabbed them both in Dallas Thursday, police say.

Officers were called to a stabbing at a residence on the 2900 block of Frazier Street, southeast of Fair Park, shortly before 2 p.m. When officers arrived a witness told them an adult woman had stabbed both of the children.

A woman who lived at the residence said she ran to a neighbor to get help detaining the woman and they were physically able to restrain her.

The neighbor then took the injured 6-year-old girl to a nearby fire station. Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics transferred her to a hospital, where she died, police said.

The juvenile boy, whose age has not been released, was also hospitalized and is said to be in stable condition.

Sergio Alvarado, NBC 5 News

The woman believed to have stabbed the children is in custody and is being questioned by police.

No further details have been confirmed by police and investigators have not revealed any motive or reason for the attacks.

Police said the investigation into the stabbings is ongoing.