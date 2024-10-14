Woman identified and charged with arson following deadly fire at Dallas mobile home park

Dallas Police have arrested and charged 38-year-old Mirsa Lopez with arson with the intent to damage a home.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC 5, Lopez is accused of intentionally starting a fire that destroyed at least four homes and resulted in the death of one man and three dogs. The fire was reported Sunday around 6:30 a.m. at a mobile home park located at 2665 Lombardy Lane in Dallas.

The American Red Cross confirmed they are helping a total of 14 people with immediate assistance including housing.

Gary Fischer said he woke up to a knock on his door and his dogs barking.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“There she was standing,” Fischer said.

According to Fischer’s account to police, he told Lopez to leave and shut his door. Minutes later, Fischer said he heard a loud noise and then saw fire outside of his home.

"I saw fire coming in the top, top of the window and smoke filling the room quick. I mean, I could hardly breathe," Fischer said.

According to the affidavit, Lopez admitted to starting a fire at the mobile park in Northwest Dallas, “using a lighter which she used to ignite a plastic bag. (Lopez) stated that she was upset that Fischer would not let her inside of the house and that she was aware that Fischer was inside of the house when she started the fire.” She also told police that she and Fischer had been in a relationship.

However, when asked about why Lopez knocked on his door, Fischer told NBC 5, “I don’t know what she wanted.”

When Dallas Fire-Rescue Department arrived, they discovered flames coming from the back of one of the mobile homes and two vehicles. The fire spread quickly, escalating the response to a second-alarm.

A total of four homes were destroyed and two others were damaged. Inside one of the homes, firefighters found one man unconscious. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. As of Monday afternoon, the fatal victim has not been identified.

“He didn't live here. He was visiting,” Fischer said.

On Monday morning, Fischer came back to the site of the deadly fire in hopes of recovering valuables.

“I did find a lot of pictures,” Fischer said. “I've recovered my son's ashes.”

Fischer’s home and two vehicles were destroyed. While the stress of replacing his material loss weighs on him, Fischer said it’s the death of his two dogs, Gracie and Honey, that hurts the most.

“They weren't there at the door. I expected both them to be right there,” Fischer said.

Next to his property was the home of Apolinar Moreno, his wife and their six children ages two to 17.

“Agradecido con Dios,” Moreno said in Spanish. With only the clothes on their backs and a heart full of gratitude, Moreno praised God for making it out alive.

Moreno needed to be at work on Sunday morning and had set his alarm for 6:30 a.m. Once he woke up, he said he saw his room full of smoke.

Moreno and his oldest son helped everyone outside. On Monday afternoon, the family sat inside their SUV parked across the street from the charred debris. He said people have donated clothes.

In Spanish, Moreno told NBC 5 that a lot of people have donated clothes and shoes. For now, he said the donations fill the trunk of his SUV however, he will work to afford another home.

The survivors said they are overwhelmed with the idea of having to start from scratch.