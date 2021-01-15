Fort Worth

Woman Hurt Climbing Out Window to Escape Fort Worth Apartment Fire

A Fort Worth woman is recovering after she was hurt climbing out of a window to escape a fire at her apartment.

The fire happened at the Veranda Court Apartments in the 8000 block of West Elizabeth Lane at around 1 a.m. Friday.

Emergency crews took the woman to the hospital while firefighters battled the fire in two units on the second floor.

Crews got the fire out quickly, but people in 16 units were forced from their homes because of smoke damage.

No word yet what started the fire.

