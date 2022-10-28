Woman Hospitalized, Shot Multiple Times by Her Husband Before He Kills Himself: Police

Fort Worth Police are investigating an apparent attempted domestic murder-suicide Friday after they say a man shot his wife several times before killing himself.

According to police, officers were sent to a home on the 6400 block of Meadowbrook Drive where a couple in their 50s had been arguing.

Investigators said that during the argument the man then shot his wife multiple times in her lower body before fatally shooting himself.

The woman was hospitalized and underwent surgery Friday morning. Her current condition is not known.

Police have not released any details about the couple or said whether there was a history of calls to the address.

The shooting is at least the second domestic shooting in North Texas this week to result in a fatality.

On Thursday, Lewisville Police said a woman was fatally shot by her husband as she called 911.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESOURCES

If you or someone you know is the victim of intimate partner violence, please consider reaching out to one of the following resources at no cost: