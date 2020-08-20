Woman Hospitalized, Cut on Face, Arm During Disturbance in Dallas

A woman is expected to be OK after being stabbed in North East Dallas Wednesday night, police say.
Investigators said officers were called to a disturbance at the intersection of Buckner Boulevard and Peavy Road at about 9:15 p.m.
It was there that officers found a woman in her 30s who had been cut on her face and down her arm. Officers applied a tourniquet and she was taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics to Baylor Medical Center.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Dallas police revealed no information about the woman's attacker or any other information related to the "disturbance."
The investigation, police said, is ongoing.