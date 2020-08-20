Woman Hospitalized, Cut on Face, Arm During Disturbance in Dallas

A woman is expected to be OK after being stabbed in North East Dallas Wednesday night, police say.

Investigators said officers were called to a disturbance at the intersection of Buckner Boulevard and Peavy Road at about 9:15 p.m.

It was there that officers found a woman in her 30s who had been cut on her face and down her arm. Officers applied a tourniquet and she was taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics to Baylor Medical Center.

Dallas police revealed no information about the woman's attacker or any other information related to the "disturbance."

The investigation, police said, is ongoing.