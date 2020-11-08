Haltom City

Woman Hospitalized After Train Strikes Vehicle in Haltom City

The crash happened near the intersection of Minnis Drive and State Highway 121

One woman is hospitalized after a TRE train struck her vehicle Saturday night in Haltom City, police say.

The collision happened at a railroad crossing on Minnis Drive, just south of State Highway 121, Haltom City police said.

Police said the woman's vehicle was stopped on the train tracks when it was struck.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, police said.

Eleven passengers and two employees on the train were uninjured, police said.

