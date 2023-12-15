Woman hit and killed on I-30 in Arlington

Arlington police are investigating the death of a woman who was hit and killed on the Interstate Highway 30 early Friday morning.

Arlington officers responded to a call that a pedestrian had been hit in the eastbound lanes of I-30 and Fielder Road around 4:25 a.m. Friday.

After officers spoke with witnesses and reviewed other evidence, investigators believe the woman was sitting down in the far right lane of the highway and was hit by several vehicles before the drivers could see her.

The drivers who hit the woman stopped, called 911 and cooperated with investigators, according to police.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

They are not facing any criminal charges in connection to the incident.

It's unclear why the woman was sitting in the roadway.

The investigation is ongoing.