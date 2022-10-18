Lake Worth

Woman Held Captive in Hotel Rescued, Man With Ankle Monitor Arrested: Police

Victim hospitalized after the assault, police say, man described as "habitual abuser" faces felony charges

By Jacob Reyes

Police tracked a man's ankle monitor to a North Texas hotel room Tuesday where they rescued a severely injured woman being held captive, Lake Worth Police say.

Dewitt Guice, 27, who police described as a "habitual abuser," was taken into custody by Lake Worth Police Tuesday.

Guice was free on bond and required to wear an ankle monitor, police said, due to a previous arrest on March 22 for assault. Guice had prior arrests for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and had a previous assault conviction.

On Tuesday, Lake Worth Police received a tip that the woman was injured and being held against her will.

Investigators used Guice's monitor to track his location to a hotel room. Officers entered the room, found the injured woman and took Guice into custody one hour and 39 minutes after receiving the initial call.

“To the victims of domestic violence and the cowards who abuse, we’re coming for you!” said Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian. “The men and women of the Lake Worth Police Department stand boldly with our community and leaders from across our county to say that we will not tolerate domestic violence in Lake Worth or Tarrant County.”

The victim was assisted from the room, received immediate medical treatment from on-scene paramedics and was transported to a local hospital where she remains in stable condition.

Guise was arrested and is charged with assault with a previous conviction, a third-degree felony and class A misdemeanor.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESOURCES

If you or someone you know is the victim of intimate partner violence, please consider reaching out to one of the following resources at no cost:

