Woman grazed by bullet fired into Fort Worth apartment

Fort Worth Police are investigating after a woman was grazed by a bullet Friday, the department says.

Fort Worth officers were called to an apartment in the 9000 block of Brian Way Circle, where they found a woman who had been grazed by a bullet fired from outside the unit. The victim, who police believe to be 18 or 19 years old, was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

Police say the department’s SWAT team also responded to the apartment complex in the afternoon after shots were reported at a nearby apartment. However, nobody was located and no suspects are in custody.

Josh Kovatch lives in the complex and works at night, he said. Kovatch woke up in the afternoon to find the SWAT team members outside his apartment.

“I heard them radioing for somebody to come out of an apartment, and I open my hallway door and there’s two SWAT members sitting there with M-4s and I saw the robot, grenade launcher. I was like, the hell is going on?” he recalled. “It made me second guess looking for a cheap apartment.”

Tianna Hall lives in the same apartment complex and said she received a text from the apartment complex management stating they had been informed of “recent criminal activity involving an alleged shooting” in the area.

“This was like a shock to me, because I’ve never seen anything like this. Where I used to live, now this was like an everyday thing. Here? It’s so quiet, and it’s so out of the ordinary,” Hall said.

As SWAT teams were conducting their work at the complex, the Fort Worth organization United My Justice held a press conference outside City Hall to address gun violence in the city. Group founder Donnell Ballard said the gathering Friday was in response to the shooting Monday night outside a Fort Worth strip mall center, which killed a 12-year-old boy.

“What we’re saying today is, no we don’t want to go into the late part of the summer and have all of this killing going on. We’re saying, enough is enough. Let’s get programs started for these kids and get these kids off the streets and get them doing something positive,” Ballard said. “This is a state of emergency. We need real changes in our community.”

Data from the Fort Worth Police Department shows as of June 11, overall violent crime is down 7.4% compared to this point in 2022. Murders are down 18% from the same time frame, and non-fatal shootings are down about 28%.

“I would like to emphasize that every violent crime matters and every life lost to violence is a tragedy. But these downward trends are encouraging,” a department spokesperson wrote in an email.

As for neighbors by Brian Way Circle like Kovatch, they’re remaining cautious of their surroundings.

“I park my car a certain way at night. My roommate is a female, so she works during the day. When she goes out at night, I make an effort when I am home to walk with her. So, you just try to be cautious of it,” he said. “That’s the hope, right? That we’re looking out for each other.”