Fort Worth

Woman Found Shot to Death at Fort Worth Home

A woman was found shot to death Thursday night at a Fort Worth home, police say.

The shooting was reported at about 11 p.m. on the 6400 block of Canyon Circle.

Investigators described the victim as a woman in her 30s. Her name has not been made public.

A detective said high caliber shell casings were found near the front walkway to the home.

No arrests have been made as of this writing.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update on this developing story. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

