Woman Found Shot to Death at Fort Worth Home

A woman was found shot to death Thursday night at a Fort Worth home, police say.

The shooting was reported at about 11 p.m. on the 6400 block of Canyon Circle.

Investigators described the victim as a woman in her 30s. Her name has not been made public.

A detective said high caliber shell casings were found near the front walkway to the home.

No arrests have been made as of this writing.

