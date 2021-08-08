Springtown

Woman Found Dead on Front Lawn in Parker County

Investigators found the circumstances "suspicious in nature," the sheriff's office says

NBC 5 News

Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead on the front lawn of a home in Springtown Saturday evening.

The woman's family requested a welfare check at the residence in the 6000 block of Midway Road and when sheriff's deputies arrived, they found her dead in the yard, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said investigators found the circumstances "suspicious in nature."

Park County Sheriff Russ Authier said the Texas Rangers would lead the investigation.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

SpringtownParker CountySherrif Autheir
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us