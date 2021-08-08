Woman Found Dead on Front Lawn in Parker County

Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead on the front lawn of a home in Springtown Saturday evening.

The woman's family requested a welfare check at the residence in the 6000 block of Midway Road and when sheriff's deputies arrived, they found her dead in the yard, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said investigators found the circumstances "suspicious in nature."

Park County Sheriff Russ Authier said the Texas Rangers would lead the investigation.