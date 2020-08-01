Plano

Woman Found Dead Near Plano Creek; Person of Interest in Custody: Police

A person of interest is in custody

Metro

A 43-year-old woman was found dead in a creek in Plano on Saturday morning, police say.

Officers found the body of Sarmistha Sen, 43, when they responded to a call at about 7:12 a.m. about a woman near the creek by Legacy Drive and Marchman Way.

Around the same time, officers were also called about a burglary in the 3400 block of Michael Drive, less than 100 yards away from where the body was found.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 15 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Denton, Collin Counties Report 138 New COVID-19 Case, 1 Death Saturday

A person of interest in Sen's death was taken into custody and booked into the Plano City Jail on a burglary charge, police said.

This article tagged under:

PlanoPlano Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us