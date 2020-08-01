Woman Found Dead Near Plano Creek; Person of Interest in Custody: Police

A 43-year-old woman was found dead in a creek in Plano on Saturday morning, police say.

Officers found the body of Sarmistha Sen, 43, when they responded to a call at about 7:12 a.m. about a woman near the creek by Legacy Drive and Marchman Way.

Around the same time, officers were also called about a burglary in the 3400 block of Michael Drive, less than 100 yards away from where the body was found.

A person of interest in Sen's death was taken into custody and booked into the Plano City Jail on a burglary charge, police said.