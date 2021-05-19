Grand Prairie

Woman Found Dead in Minivan in Parking Lot: Grand Prairie Police

Detectives are asking for help from the public identifying a possible witness who was seen walking near the vehicle

Grand Prairie police are looking for a possible witness after a 51-year-old woman was found dead in a vehicle in a parking lot.

Officers responded about 11:45 a.m. May 7 to a death investigation in the 1100 block of North Highway 360, where the woman was found in her gray minivan.

Grand Prairie police are asking for help identifying this man who may have been a witness in the death of a 51-year-old woman whose body was found May 7 in her minivan.

Anyone who recognizes the man seen in surveillance video and photos released by police is asked to call Grand Prairie police at 972-237-8790.

Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 cash for information related to the investigation. Anonymous tips may be made at GPCrimeStoppers.org or by calling 972-988-8477.

