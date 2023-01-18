Body Found in Grand Prairie During Search for Missing McKinney Woman

A woman's body was found Wednesday in Grand Prairie as law enforcement officers across North Texas search for 33-year-old Kayla Kelley, the Collin County Sheriff's Office says.

Police cruisers were seen blocking traffic Wednesday evening around the intersection of Kingswood Boulevard and Prairie Oak Boulevard, in a residential area about one mile from the home of Ocastor Ferguson, the man accused of kidnapping Kelley, neighbors say. Neighbors told NBC 5 that police had been investigating the area since mid-afternoon.

A source confirmed to NBC 5 that investigators were working to recover a body and Collin County sheriff's deputies were involved in the investigation. The Collin County Sheriff's Office later confirmed a woman was found dead in a field.

The remains will be taken to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office for identification and cause of death.

On Wednesday, January 18, investigators with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers located a deceased female in a Grand Prairie field. The located remains will be further examined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. — Collin County Sheriff’s Office (@CCSOTEXAS) January 19, 2023

Kelley, 33, was reported missing Jan. 11 after her loved ones and coworkers said they hadn't heard from her for several days. She had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since this past summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.

Ferguson, 32, was arrested on Jan. 14 on a charge of kidnapping. He is held in the Collin County Jail on bonds totaling more than $1 million.

An arrest warrant-affidavit obtained Wednesday by NBC 5 showed detectives said Ferguson admitted to the relationship with Kelley and that his phone records put him near her home and where her vehicle was found abandoned and burned on Jan. 10.

Search One Rescue Team, a local nonprofit that helps law enforcement with lost and missing cases, said they were deployed twice on Friday and Monday to help with search efforts.

The Collin County Sherriff's office said more information will be released as the investigation develops.

