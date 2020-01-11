Denton

Woman Found Dead After 911 Hang-Up Call; Man Arrested

Xavier Patterson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Denton Police Department

Officers responding to a 911 hang-up call found a woman dead in a Denton home Friday night, police say.

Denton Public Safety dispatch received the call about 7:30 p.m. from a residence in the 1400 block of Carrigan Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead with a gunshot wound. Her identity has not been released. 

The officers searched the home and found Xavier Patterson, 28, who was taken to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening. He was treated and discharged, police said. 

Detectives interviewed Patterson and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Denton City Jail. 

Patterson may face additional charges, pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.

