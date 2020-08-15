Dallas

Woman Crashes While Fleeing Domestic Violence Incident; 2 Children Injured: Dallas Police

Two adults and four children were in the vehicle when it crashed

A 7-year-old is on life support and a 10-year-old was seriously injured when a car rolled several times early Saturday morning, according to Dallas police.

Police said the driver had been involved in a domestic violence incident that originated in Grand Prairie. She had been fleeing the suspect when she lost control of the vehicle in the 4600 block of Jefferson Avenue, police said.

The vehicle rolled several times and the 7-year-old and 10-year-old were ejected, police said.

They were taken to Children's Medical Center Dallas, where the younger child was on life support and in critical condition. The 10-year-old had serious injuries but was in stable condition, police said.

An adult man, 2-year-old and 13-year-old were also in the vehicle at the time. Their conditions were not available.

It is unclear if the suspect in the domestic violence incident has been arrested.

This article tagged under:

Dallascar crashGrand Prairiedomestic violence
