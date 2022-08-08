hit-and-run

Woman Fatally Struck While Walking Across I-20 in Arlington Sunday Morning: PD

The driver who initially struck the woman did not stop to help or report the crash, police say

By NBC DFW Staff

Police are investigating the hit-and-run death of a woman struck by a vehicle as she walked across an Arlington highway Sunday morning, investigators say.

In a statement, Arlington police said officers responded to a traffic assistance call in the 6300 block of West Interstate 20 at about 8:42 a.m. Officers found a woman dead on the highway after being struck by multiple vehicles.

Police say the driver who initially struck the pedestrian did not stop and render aid or report the crash. As a result, Arlington Police Department is working this incident as a hit-and-run offense.

Police said the woman's name will be made public once her family is notified of her death.

It wasn't immediately known why she was walking on the highway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crash Investigator Towns at 817-575-8603. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

Authorities closed all westbound lanes of the highway for about three hours as police investigated.

