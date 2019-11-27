Woman Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run in Arlington

A woman was fatally struck Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run, Arlington police say.

Officers responded about 12:30 a.m. to eastbound Interstate 20 at Matlock Road, where an unknown vehicle had hit a woman and left.

An investigator on the scene said that other drivers had called 911 to report that the woman had been walking along the shoulder.

A patrol officer who had seen the woman walking turned around to check on her and discovered she had been hit, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Police are asking for help from the public identifying the vehicle or driver. Anyone with information leading to the identification of the driver is asked to contact Arlington PD Accident Investigator Derrick Lee at 817-459-8605, or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

Two eastbound lanes of traffic were shut down while police investigated.