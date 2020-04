A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run early Sunday in Fort Worth, police say.

A sedan left the 2600 block of Walton Avenue after hitting the 61-year-old woman at about 2:40 a.m., police said.

She was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, where she died.

The Tarrant County medical examiner's office identified the woman as Patricia Blue Gilbert of Fort Worth.

No additional details were available.