Arlington

Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle on I-20: Arlington Police

A 43-year-old woman was killed Friday night when she was hit by a vehicle that was trying to avoid two stopped vehicles, Arlington police say.

At about 10:30 p.m., a driver pulled over in the 5000 block of West Interstate 20 to help a truck that had been disabled on the inside lane and shoulder after a crash.

Two women got out of the truck and were standing on the inside shoulder as a third vehicle approached. The driver went up onto the shoulder in an attempt to avoid hitting the stopped vehicles, and struck both women who had been standing outside the truck, police said.

Maria Rita Rubio of Snyder was pronounced dead at the scene. The other woman was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries, police said.

Police said the driver was cooperating with investigators, police said.

"The Traffic Unit reminds the motoring public to attempt to get vehicles completely out of the roadway, when possible, and to exit vehicles safely and stand as far away from the main lanes and shoulders as possible when stranded on a freeway," police said in an email. "Officers recommend possibly standing on the opposite side of a barrier wall or guardrail if available while awaiting public safety responders.

Arlington
