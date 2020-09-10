Fort Worth

Woman Fatally Shot While Driving on I-20 in South Fort Worth; Gunman At-Large: PD

Police say the woman believed she was being followed by her boyfriend at the time of the shooting

By Brian Roth

A police investigation closed Interstate 20 in Fort Worth overnight Wednesday.
Metro

A woman was shot dead as she drove along Interstate 20 in South Fort Worth early Thursday morning, police say.

According to police, the woman was driving west near the Texas 183 exit from Interstate 20 when she was shot shortly before 2:24 a.m.

One of the passengers in the car was also wounded but is expected to recover. The second man in the car was not injured, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Sep 4

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

dallas isd 2 hours ago

Hundreds of Thousands of Free Meals To Be Handed Out Thursday in Dallas

Police said the woman believed she was being followed by her boyfriend at the time of the shooting. Police said she later died from her wounds.

No arrests have been made as of this writing.

All westbound I-20 lanes were closed at Hulen Street with drivers detoured onto the frontage road while officers investigated. All lanes were reopened before 9 a.m.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth PD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us