Woman Fatally Shot While Driving on I-20 in South Fort Worth; Gunman At-Large: PD

A woman was shot dead as she drove along Interstate 20 in South Fort Worth early Thursday morning, police say.

According to police, the woman was driving west near the Texas 183 exit from Interstate 20 when she was shot shortly before 2:24 a.m.

One of the passengers in the car was also wounded but is expected to recover. The second man in the car was not injured, police said.

Police said the woman believed she was being followed by her boyfriend at the time of the shooting. Police said she later died from her wounds.

No arrests have been made as of this writing.

All westbound I-20 lanes were closed at Hulen Street with drivers detoured onto the frontage road while officers investigated. All lanes were reopened before 9 a.m.

5:12am- Accident has I-20 WB CLOSED between Hulen St and Southwest Blvd. @nbcdfw #DFWTraffic pic.twitter.com/ByqCc4HyNO — Samantha Davies (@SDaviesNBC5) September 10, 2020

