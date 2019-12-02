Woman Fatally Shot on Sarah Lee Drive in Dallas: Police

Police say Juana M. Monjaras, 24, was shot and killed on Sarah Lee Drive in Dallas on Sunday

By Hannah Jones

A woman is dead after a shooting in Dallas Sunday night, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 6924 Sarah Lee Drive shortly after 10 p.m.

Police said when they arrived they found the victim, 24-year-old Juana M. Monjaras, unresponsive inside a black 2019 Dodge Challenger.

The officers removed Monjaras from the vehicle, observed a gunshot wound, and provided medical aid, police said.

According to police, Dallas Fire-Rescue crews arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police said that they are still investigating and that no one has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding this murder should contact Detective Derick Chaney at 214-671-3650 or via email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com.

