Woman Fatally Shot in Suspected Domestic Disturbance: Dallas Police

A woman was killed Sunday morning in far northeast Dallas in what Dallas police say was a domestic disturbance.

Officers responded about 7 a.m. at the request of Dallas Fire-Rescue to the 9600 block of Forest Lane, where a woman had been fatally shot.

Police said the shooter is not in custody.

Dallas police have been attempting to combat what the department says has been a rise in domestic violence cases in the city.

As of May 6, there have been 11 domestic violence-related murders, up from seven by the same time in 2020. And during February alone, the department responded to five domestic violence-related murders, three more than the year before.

While offenses categorized as assault —which includes intimidation and assault where no weapon is involved — are down 2% from 2020, aggravated assault family violence cases have gone up, according to department statistics.

There have been 658 cases of family violence aggravated assault as of Thursday, a 15% increase over last year.

The Forest Lane shooting was one of at least three shootings that Dallas police responded to overnight into Sunday across the city.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 200 block of Mt. Lookout Street, where a 41-year-old man reportedly shot his 33-year-old cousin.

Another family member took the victim to a hospital. His condition was not available Sunday.

The suspect left the scene and had not been apprehended Sunday.

At about 2 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was wounded after he got into a fight with another person in the parking lot of a night club at Elm and North Crowdus streets in Deep Ellum, police said.

At some point during the altercation, the unidentified person pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police had not made an arrest in the shooting Sunday morning.