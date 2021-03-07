Woman Fatally Shot in Garland Apartment; Police Searching for Boyfriend in Slaying

Garland police are searching for a man who is wanted in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend Saturday night.

Officers were called at about 9 p.m. to an apartment community in the 2900 block of West Walnut Street, where the woman's two children were found wandering around crying and asking for help, police said.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was taken with a gunshot wound to a local hospital, where she died.

Police said the children's mother had been shot in their apartment by her boyfriend, Rodrigo Roman Villareal, while her two children were home.

A murder warrant has been obtained for Villareal, 40, who police think fled in a blue four-door Mazda 6 with Illinois license plate P393720.

He is described as a Hispanic man who is about 5-foot-9 and 135 pounds with black hair. He is thought to be armed and dangerous, police said.

The two children, who are both under 10 years old, are in the custody of Child Protective Services, police said.

Anyone with information about Villareal's location may call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840 or 911. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Garland Crime Stoppers by calling 972-272-8477.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.