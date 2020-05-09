Woman Fatally Shot at Arlington Apartment Complex

A woman died early Saturday after being shot at an Arlington apartment complex, police say.

Officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. to the 2500 block of Forest Point Drive, where they found a woman in her 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she died. Her identity has not been released.

Officers had initially detained and interviewed a man who is thought to have a relationship with the woman and was involved in the incident, police said. He has since been released.

Initial statements indicated that the man may have been handling a firearm in a "negligent manner," police said.

After an investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Tarrant County criminal district attorney's office for presentation to a grand jury.