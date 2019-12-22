Woman Fatally Shot After Fight Breaks Out at Dallas Dance Hall: Police

A woman was fatally shot early Sunday morning when a gunfight broke out in central Oak Cliff, police say, citing preliminary information.

Officers responded shortly before 3 a.m. to a shooting call in the 4800 block of Village Fair Drive. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Witnesses said an argument started between two groups inside a dance hall and spilled out into the parking lot, where people from each group began shooting at each other, police said.

Police said the woman, who did not appear to be affiliated with either group, was shot during the gunfight.