Woman Facing Intoxication Manslaughter Charge in Crash: Dallas Police

A woman faces an intoxication manslaughter charge in a crash Friday night on the President George Bush Turnpike service road, Dallas police say.

About 9:30 p.m., the 24-year-old woman was driving a white Ford Fusion eastbound on the service road when she hit the victim's green Toyota Camry that was heading north on Midway Road, police said.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, and the woman were both taken to the hospital, where the man died, police said.

His identity has not been released.

The woman faces an intoxication manslaughter charge.