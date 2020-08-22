Dallas

Woman Facing Intoxication Manslaughter Charge in Crash: Dallas Police

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said

About 9:30 p.m., the 24-year-old woman was driving a white Ford Fusion eastbound on the service road when she hit the victim's green Toyota Camry that was heading north on Midway Road, police said.

A woman faces an intoxication manslaughter charge in a crash Friday night on the President George Bush Turnpike service road, Dallas police say.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, and the woman were both taken to the hospital, where the man died, police said.

The woman faces an intoxication manslaughter charge.

