Wrong-Way Driver Faces Intoxication Assault Charge in Crash That Injured Irving Firefighter

The firefighter was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital with severe injuries, police say

At about 3:45 a.m., Irving police and fire crews were working a five-vehicle accident on SH183 near Story Road that had shut down the highway when a wrong-way driver struck an Irving firefighter.
TxDOT

An Irving firefighter was severely injured early Sunday when he was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver going the wrong way on State Highway 183, police say.

At about 3:45 a.m., Irving police and fire crews were working a five-vehicle accident on SH183 near Story Road that had shut down the highway.

Police said Yajaira Estrada Calderon, 23, of Arlington drove a 2016 Dodge Challenger the wrong way down the highway and into the accident scene, where she hit the firefighter.

The 30-year-old firefighter was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital with severe injuries, police said.

Police did not release the firefighter's name, but said he has been with the department for 4 1/2 years and asked for prayers.

Yajaira Estrada Calderon (Irving Police Department)

Calderon, 23, was arrested booked into the Irving City Jail. She faces a charge of intoxication assault.

Police did not say where Calderon is thought to have gotten on the highway.

Anyone with information about the incident may call the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 or at 911.

