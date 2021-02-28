Woman Faces Murder Charges in Connection to Man's Shooting Death

A man was found dead from a gunshot wound outside the door to his Lake Highlands apartment early Sunday morning, police say.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Oasis Apartments in the 9600 block of Forest Lane at 6:21 a.m. Sunday, Dallas police said.

Police said when officers arrived they found Timothy Alfred Nelson, 54, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound outside the door to his apartment. Dallas-Fire Rescue pronounced Nelson dead at the scene.

Later Sunday, officers arrested Titia Green, 41, and charged her with murder, police said. She is being held at the Dallas County Jail. Her bond has not yet been set.

Dallas Police Department