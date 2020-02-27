Woman Faces Murder Charge in Husband’s Death

A woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of her husband two weeks ago in Little Elm, police say.

Micyra Williams faces a murder charge and was booked into the Denton County Jail. Her bond has not been set.

Officers responded at about 12:27 a.m. on Feb. 12 to the 2800 block of Quietwater Drive, the Little Elm Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they discovered 31-year-old Caleb Marshall Butler dead from a gunshot wound, police said.

Williams reported that a violent disturbance occurred between her and Butler, police said.

According to police, there were four small children inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Williams was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the altercation, police said.

The Little Elm Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

Child Protective Services was notified and is also investigating.