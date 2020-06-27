Woman Faces Murder Charge in Boyfriend's Fatal Stabbing: Dallas Police

A 52-year-old woman faces a murder charge in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend early Saturday, Dallas police say.

Officers responded shortly before 1 a.m. to the 3800 block of Wendelkin Street, where they found the victim bleeding in his bedroom from several stab wounds.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Audrea Johnson, who had been dating the victim, was taken to the Dallas Police Homicide Unit, where she admitted to stabbing him multiple times, police said.

Johnson will be booked into the Dallas County Jail on a murder charge.