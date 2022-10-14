Dallas police say a woman faces charges in the death of a Dallas police officer who died after being hit during a crash on Spur 408 Tuesday night.

Officer Jacob Arellano was on his way to work after police said a wrong-way driver hit him near Keist Boulevard just before midnight. He died Wednesday morning of unspecified injuries from the crash.

Mayra Rebollar, 31, faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the fatal crash according to the Dallas Police Department. Rebollar is still hospitalized and has not yet been arraigned.

Assigned to the Northwest Patrol Division, Arellano joined the Dallas Police Department in June 2019. A memorial for Arellano is growing on his cruiser parked outside the department's substation.

Arellano leaves behind a girlfriend, a young son, and three siblings, including a brother who is also a Dallas police officer.

Funeral arrangements for Arellano are pending.