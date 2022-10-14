Dallas

Woman Faces Intoxication Manslaughter in Wrong-Way Crash That Left Dallas Officer Dead

Officer Arellano left behind a girlfriend and a young son

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Dallas police say a woman faces charges in the death of a Dallas police officer who died after being hit during a crash on Spur 408 Tuesday night.

Officer Jacob Arellano was on his way to work after police said a wrong-way driver hit him near Keist Boulevard just before midnight. He died Wednesday morning of unspecified injuries from the crash.

Mayra Rebollar, 31, faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the fatal crash according to the Dallas Police Department. Rebollar is still hospitalized and has not yet been arraigned.

Dallas Police 15 hours ago

‘Completely Broken': Dallas Officer's Brother Speaks Following Tragedy

Dallas 19 hours ago

Cruiser Outside Dallas Police Station Becomes Memorial for Officer Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Assigned to the Northwest Patrol Division, Arellano joined the Dallas Police Department in June 2019. A memorial for Arellano is growing on his cruiser parked outside the department's substation.

Arellano leaves behind a girlfriend, a young son, and three siblings, including a brother who is also a Dallas police officer.

Funeral arrangements for Arellano are pending.

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police Departmentwrong-way crashjacob arellanointoxication manslaughter
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us