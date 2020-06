A 35-year-old woman drowned Wednesday in a pool at a Northeast Dallas condominium complex, police say.

It happened in the community pool at the Sable Ridge Condos on the 6100 block of Abrams Road, police said.

According to police, Dominique Jackson, 35, may have been in the community pool for more than 25 minutes before she was found. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead, police said.

No further information was made available.