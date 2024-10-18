A man is in custody, accused of killing a woman who was found shot in a Dallas field on Thursday afternoon.

The Dallas Police Department said 21-year-old Damarquis Green is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of 32-year-old Mercedes Taylor.

Taylor was found by police officers in a field along the 2700 block of 2nd Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Medics with Dallas Fire-Rescue took Taylor to a local hospital, where she later died.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Police did not provide details about a motive or how Green was identified as a suspect.

Green is facing multiple charges, including murder, drug possession, and unlawful possession of a firearm, and is being held in the Dallas County Jail on bonds totaling $501,500. It's unclear if he's obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

The investigation into the woman's death is ongoing and no further information has been released at this time.