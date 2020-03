A 31-year-old driver was killed after crashing into an 18-wheeler early Monday morning in Haltom City, police said.

Haltom City police say the driver rear-ended the semi at a high rate of speed, then rolled over. Officers responded at about 12:40 a.m. to the eastbound service road at northeast Interstate 820 at N. Beach Street.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was available.